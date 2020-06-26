Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case: Nimbalkar’s contract killer-turned-approver’s interim bail rejected

The temporary bail plea filed by Parasmal Jain, an accused-turned-approver in the killing of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar was rejected on Thursday by a special CBI court. The high-profile case has ex-NCP MP Padamsinh Patil as the prime accused.

The interim bail plea had been filed by Jain through Thane Central prison where he is lodged. The court had received it through an email from the jail’s superintendent.

Recently, by a separate order, the court had directed Jain to maintain proper behaviour in jail and follow instructions of jail authorities after a complaint was received from jail authority regarding his misbehaviour with another inmate.

Jain has confessed of arranging three shooters who had killed Nimbalkar and his driver after he made a call to Nimbalkar as a prospective land buyer and had called him to Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai for a meeting. Here the shooters killed him and his driver when he arrived.

Ex-MP Padamsinh Patil is the main accused in the case who had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to kill his cousin Nimbalkar, due to political rivalry. The duo were shot dead in June, 2006.

In a statement before a magistrate, Jain had revealed his role in the conspiracy and murder. According to the chargesheet, the shooters had reached the city from Varanasi by train and had been received at the station by Jain.

The court had also recently rejected the bail plea of one of the alleged shooters Dinesh Tiwari who had pleaded that he was suffering from tuberculosis and be released on bail as he had been in prison for 11 years as an undertrial. The court had rejected his plea stating that he is being given proper treatment in jail as per guidelines and that the testimony of approver Jain is pending, and thus that the trial had entered a crucial stage.