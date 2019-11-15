Patients not getting aid from CM cell: Dhananjay Munde

Mumbai: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Thursday said that the imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra has led to temporary shutting down of the chief minister’s medical assistance cell, depriving thousands of patients of financial aid.
Drawing governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s attention to the issue, Munde sought his intervention. He also wrote a letter to the governor in this connection.
“The CM’s medical aid cell has been closed down as the President's rule has been imposed in the state. Therefore, thousands of patients have been deprived of medical help.
Requesting Honourable Governor @BSKoshyari to take note and give instruction to help patients," Munde tweeted in Marathi.
