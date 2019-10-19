Dhananjay Munde seeks mobile jammers at counting centres

Parli: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde demanded on Friday that the Election Commission should install jammers at vote-counting centres and EVM strongrooms in Parli assembly constituency.

This was necessary to prevent “tampering” with electronic voting machines through “Wi-Fi” and mobile towers, he said.

Munde, pitted in Parli constituency against state minister and his estranged cousin Pankaja Munde in October 21 assembly polls, also demanded that mobile towers too should be deactivated from October 21 to October 24 (the counting day).

Munde’s demand comes in the wake of opposition parties alleging tampering with EVMs in the past few polls. “Have requested the EC to install jammers in the strong-rooms and at the centres where votes will be counted.

“Mobile tower systems in these areas also should be deactivated between October 21 and 24," Munde said in a statement. “There is apprehension that the EVMs could be tampered with through Wi-Fi and mobile towers. Hence, measures are needed to be taken to ensure fair polls," Munde added.