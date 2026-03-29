Passengers Take Note! Mumbai-Ahmedabad Karnavati Express To Continue Operating From Bandra Terminus Till April-End | Details Here | Canva

Mumbai: The Western Railway informed passengers that it has extended the temporary change in the terminal station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Karnavati Express till April 27 due to operational reasons. According to the official statement by the Western Railway, Train No. 12933/12934 Mumbai Central–Vatva/Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will continue to operate from Bandra Terminus.

Due to operational reasons, Western Railway has extended the temporary change in the terminal station of Train No. 12933/12934 Mumbai Central - Vatva/Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Karnavati Express.



The train will continue to run from Bandra Terminus instead of Mumbai Central till… — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 29, 2026

It stated that the revised arrangement has been extended to April 27. Notably, the Railways had earlier announced the change from January 26 to March 7.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Karnavati Express Train Timings

Train No. 12933 will depart from Bandra Terminus at 1.55 pm, while Train No. 12934 will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 12:30 pm. There will be no change in the rest of the timings between Borivali and Vatva / Ahmedabad. The train halts at 10 stations: Bandra terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch Jn, Vadodara Jn, Anand Jn, Nadiad Jn, and Vatava.

Vande Bharat Express to get additional coaches

Additionally, Train No. 22961/22962 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will continue to operate as a 20-coach train till April 27, in view of encouraging passenger response and continued high demand.

In view of the encouraging passenger response and continued high demand, the temporary augmentation of 20 coaches in Train No. 22961/22962 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express has now been extended from Journey Commencing on 1st April 2026 to 27th… — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 29, 2026

According to the updated shared by the Western Railway On X (formerly Twitter), it wrote, "In view of the encouraging passenger response and continued high demand, the temporary augmentation of 20 coaches in Train No. 22961/22962 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express has now been extended from Journey Commencing on 1st April 2026 to 27th April 2026."

Meanwhile, the Western Railway had also announced several special trains from Bandra Terminus to different cities in Gujarat in order to manage the increasing passenger rush. According to the DRM Western Railway, these special services are set to run between April 2 and July 31 2026, connecting Bandra Terminus with cities such as Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Bhuj, Veraval and Udhana.

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