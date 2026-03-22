Western Railway Announces Special Trains From Mumbai To THESE Gujarat Cities | Check Time, Schedule Here

Western Railway Announces Special Trains From Mumbai To THESE Gujarat Cities Amid Rising Rush | Check Time, Schedule Here | Canva

Mumbai: The Western Railway has announced several special trains from Bandra Terminus to different cities in Gujarat in order to manage the increasing passenger rush. According to the DRM Western Railway, the special services will run between April 2 and July 31 2026, connecting Bandra Terminus with cities such as Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Bhuj, Veraval and Udhana.

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Train no 09207 will run between Bandra Terminus and Bhavnagar from April 3 to July 31, 2026, while train no. 09415 will operate between Bandra Terminus and Gandhidham from April 2 to July 30. Not just three train services have also been introduced for Bhuj, including Train no. 09037 that will run from April 3 to July 31, Train no. 09009 from April 5 to July 26, and Train no. 09011 from April 7 to July 28.

Additionally, train no. 09017 will connect Bandra to Veraval from April 5 to July 26. For Udhana, two to-and-fro special train services have been introduced between Mumbai and the city.