Passengers Take Note! Major Engineering Block At Mumbai's Dadar Station To Affect Outstation Trains On May 16 & 17 - Full List Here |

Mumbai: Train services on Western Railway will be affected on May 16 and 17 due to a major engineering block at Dadar station. Several outstation trains during this period have been short-terminated, regulated, and rescheduled. Railway officials said the engineering work is necessary for infrastructure maintenance and passenger safety.

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List of Outstation Trains Affected

1. Train No. 22946 Okho-Dadar Saurashtra Mail, Journey Commencing On 16.05.2026 will be re-scheduled by 2.15 am from its originating station Okha and will be short terminated at Borivali station.

2. Train No. 09052 Bhusaval - Dadar Special, Journey Commencing On 16.05.2006, will be re-scheduled by 1.00 am from its originating station Bhusaval.

3. Train No. 12928 Ekta Nagar - Dadar Superfast Express, Journey Commencing On 16.05.2026, will be re-scheduled by 1.30 am from its originating station Ekta Nagar.

4. Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express, Joumey Commencing On 17.05.2026, will be regulated by 30 minutes from Mumbai Central station.

5. Train No. 12927 Dadar - Ekta Nagar Express, Journey Commencing On 16.05.2026, will be short originated from Borivali station

6. Train No. 19003 Dadar - Bhusaval Khandesh Express Journey Commencing On 17.05.2026, will be short originated from Borivali station.

7. Train No. 19038 Barauni - Bandra Terminus Avadh Express, Journey Commencing on 15.5.2026, will be regulated by 30 minutes between Virar and Vasai Road stations.

8. Train No 14707 Hanumangarh - Dadar Ranakpur Express, journey commencing on 16.5.2026, will be regulated by 30 minutes between Surat and Virar Stations.

Railways Appeal To Passengers

Railway authorities have requested passengers to check train schedules before travelling and cooperate during the block period. Earlier, the block at Dadar station was also carried out on the slow up and down suburban lines from midnight to 5 am on May 15 and 16.

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