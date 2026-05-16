Attention Mumbaikars! Western Railway Announces Midnight Block On May 17; No Day Block - Check Details Here | Representative pic

Mumbai: Mumbai Suburban train services on the Central Railway and the Western Railway will be affected on Sunday, May 17, due to scheduled maintenance work and infrastructure work. Passengers have been advised to check updated train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the block period.

Block On Western Railways

Western Railways will operate on a major night block during the intervening period of May 16th and 17th to launch two spans of foot overbridge girders at Naigaon station using a road crane. The block will be in force on the Up and Down Slow lines from 1 am to 4 am, and on the Up and Down Fast lines from 2.30 am to 3.30 am.

During the block, all fast line trains will run on slow lines between Mumbai Central and Santacruz. DOWN line trains will be operated on the Down fast line between Bhayandar and Vasai Road. Some suburban services will remain cancelled, with details available at suburban station masters’ offices. Western Railway has clarified that there will be no daytime block on Sunday, May 17.

Mega Block On Central Railways

Central Railway will operate a mega block on Sunday on the Main line between Thane and Kalyan and on the Harbour line between Panvel and Vashi for engineering and maintenance works.

On the Main line, the Up and Down fast lines between Thane and Kalyan will remain blocked from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm. Down fast and semi-fast services leaving CSMT from 9.34 am to 3.03 pm will be diverted on the Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan, halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva, and will arrive around 10 minutes late.

Up fast and semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.40 pm will be diverted on the Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane, halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva.

On the Harbour line, services between Panvel and Vashi will remain suspended from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. CSMT-Panvel/Belapur services and Panvel-CSMT services during the block period will remain cancelled. Trans-Harbour services between Thane and Panvel will also be affected, while services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul will remain available.

Railway officials said the blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and passenger safety.

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