Western Railway Announces Midnight Block At Dadar Station, Several Local Trains Cancelled On May 15 & 16 | Representational Image

Mumbai commuters travelling late on Friday night and early Saturday morning are likely to face disruptions as Western Railway will undertake a major maintenance block at Dadar station.

The block will be carried out on the slow up and down suburban lines from 12 midnight to 5 am on May 15 and 16, 2026. Railway officials said the engineering work is necessary for infrastructure maintenance and passenger safety.

During the block period, slow local trains will be diverted to fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations. These trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations.

🚧 Block Alert 🚧



A major maintenance block will be undertaken at Dadar station on Slow Up & Down lines from 🕛 00:00 hrs to 🕔 05:00 hrs on 15/16.05.2026 (Fri/Sat).



⚠️ During this period, some suburban trains will be:

❌ Cancelled

🔄 Short-terminated

🚉 Short-originated



📋 A… pic.twitter.com/cDFenZe5FM — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) May 13, 2026

Several Trains Cancelled During Block

Western Railway has also announced cancellation of multiple suburban services during the maintenance work.

Among the cancelled late night services on May 15 are train numbers 91023 from Churchgate to Bhayandar, 91029 from Churchgate to Goregaon, 91039 from Churchgate to Andheri and 91049 from Churchgate to Borivali.

Several early morning services on May 16 will also remain cancelled, including train number 90007A from Borivali to Bhayandar, 90015 from Churchgate to Borivali and 92009 from Dahanu Road to Virar.

In the up direction, services such as 90946 from Goregaon to Churchgate, 90998 from Borivali to Churchgate and 90002 from Andheri to Churchgate will remain cancelled.

Railways Appeal To Passengers

Apart from cancellations, some suburban services will be short terminated or short originated during the maintenance period.

Railway authorities have requested passengers to check train schedules before travelling and cooperate during the block hours. Detailed information regarding affected services has been made available at station managers’ and station masters’ offices across the suburban network.

Western Railway also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to commuters due to the essential engineering works.