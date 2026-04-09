Passengers Fume After 15-Coach Virar-Dadar Fast Local Fails To Stop At Bhayandar Station During Peak Hour Travel: Mumbai Local News

Mumbai: A chaotic situation erupted for passengers who wanted to alight and board the train at Bhayandar station during the morning peak hours when a 15-coach Virar-Dadar fast local train failed to stop. The incident occurred on April 8 on the 15-coach Virar-Dadar fast local train.

The train departed from Virar at around 10.44 am and was supposed to stop at Vasai Road, Bhayander, Dahisar, Andheri, and Dadar, however, after Vasai, it continued at its speed and completely bypassed Bhayandar station.

As this happened during the peak hour travel time, chaos erupted among the passengers as many missed their train, resulting in reaching late to their destination. Not just this, passengers on board the train were also left confused and frustrated. According to a report by News 18 Marathi, some even decided to walk along the tracks toward Bhayandar station, creating a dangerous situation.

The report added that amid the chaos, a Virar-Churchgate AC fast local train arrived on the same platform. Distressed passengers without AC tickets or passes demanded to board the train, citing delays. The report further added that a temporary permission was granted, allowing them to travel in the AC local train.

Western Railway has also ordered an inquiry into the serious mistake that occurred, which caused significant delays and hardship during the morning rush hour.

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