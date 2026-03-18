Mumbai: CSMT-Kalyan AC Local Overshoots Platform At Bhandup, Triggers Chaos

Mumbai: Western Railway to add 11 non-AC local train services from April 5 | representative pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s much-discussed air-conditioned (AC) suburban service on Central Railway has once again come under scrutiny after a Kalyan-bound train overshot its designated halt at Bhandup station during Tuesday’s morning rush.

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the CSMT–Kalyan fast AC local departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 8:56 am. After crossing Ghatkopar, the train was scheduled to halt at Bhandup. However, while entering the station, the motorman failed to apply the brakes at the precise point, causing the train to move beyond the fixed stopping mark.

The train was travelling at a noticeable speed while approaching the platform, and by the time corrective action was taken, at least two coaches had already crossed the designated halt position. The sudden halt led to confusion among passengers, particularly those in the affected coaches who were unable to alight directly onto the platform.

For several minutes, the situation remained chaotic as commuters adjusted to the unexpected stop. Passengers from the coaches that overshot the platform were eventually guided to move through adjoining compartments and disembark safely. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, reported MT

WR Replaces 12-Car Trains With 15-Car Services From Gudi Padwa

In other news, Western Railway has decided to convert 16 existing 12-car suburban services into 15-car trains from March 19, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, in a move aimed at enhancing carrying capacity.

In a continued effort to enhance carrying capacity and provide a more comfortable commuting experience, Western Railway has decided to augment 16 existing 12-car suburban services into 15-car services w.e.f. 19th March, 2026.

This augmentation aims to address the growing… pic.twitter.com/kkjcqCXTka — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 17, 2026

The decision comes in response to growing passenger demand, with officials looking to accommodate more commuters, especially during peak hours.

Authorities said the augmentation is expected to help reduce overcrowding and improve the overall travel experience across Mumbai’s suburban network.

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