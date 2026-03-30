Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Services Disrupted Due To Cancellations, Up to 30 Minute Delay Reported By Irked Commuters

Western Railway Services Hit As Fatal Accident Blocks Virar-Dahanu Down Line Operations | Representative Image

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on Mumbai's Western Railway route faced disruption on Monday morning, with several trains running late while some services were cancelled, causing inconvenience for daily travellers. Several passengers took to X to flag that local trains running between Virar and Churchgate were delayed by as much as 30 minutes, causing chaos during peak hours.

According to an update on m-indicator, commuters indicated that trains on the line are experiencing a minimum delay of 15 minutes. Fast trains from Bhayander to Churchgate are running approximately 20 minutes behind schedule, while the 9:06 am train from Bhayander was delayed by 25 minutes.

Moreover, one commuter also informed that the 9:35 am Goregaon AC local was cancelled, while another said 9.35 AC train from Borivali was cancelled. Not just this, one commuter also complained that the 10.13 am train to Virar from Malad is also cancelled.

Several passengers reported being stuck at Kandivali, with delays of around 15 minutes. Another added, "The train stopped between Malad and Kandivali first, then again between Kandivali and Borivali, adding that this happens every day."

Commuters alleged that such delays have become increasingly frequent, with little clarity provided to passengers regarding the cause or duration of disruptions.

Why were services on the Western Line delayed?

According to the update shared by DRM Western Railway, "Train has been delayed due to speed restrictions between Borivali and Kandivali on the Up and Down slow lines, and also on the Up fast line between Khar and Bandra. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

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These delays in train services also came a day after the Western Railway had announced a 21-hours block by the Western Railways between Kandivali & Borivali stations to facilitate the re-girdering of Bridge No. 61. According to a tweet by Western Railways, "To carry out the work of re-girdering of Bridge No. 61, a jumbo block will be undertaken between Kandivali and Borivali stations on UP and DOWN slow line from 22:30 hrs of 28th March, 2026 to 19:30 hrs of 29th March, 2026 and on DOWN fast line from 01:00 hrs to 04:30 hrs on 29th March, 2026."

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