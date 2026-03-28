Attention Mumbaikars! 21-Hours Block Announced By Western Railways Between Kandivali & Borivali On March 29; Check Details Here

Mumbai Local Train Update: Jumbo, Mega Blocks Announced On Western & Central Lines On March 29; Check Time & Route Here | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway will undertake a major jumbo block between Kandivali and Borivali stations to facilitate the re-girdering of Bridge No. 61, significantly impacting suburban train services over the weekend.

According to a tweet by Western Railways, the block will be carried out on the UP and DOWN slow lines from 22:30 hrs on March 28, to 19:30 hrs on March 29. Additionally, a block will be taken on the DOWN fast line from 01:00 hrs to 04:30 hrs on March 29.

To carry out the work of re-girdering of Bridge No. 61, a jumbo block will be undertaken between Kandivali and Borivali stations on UP and DOWN slow line from 22:30 hrs of 28th March, 2026 to 19:30 hrs of 29th March, 2026 and on DOWN fast line from 01:00 hrs to 04:30 hrs on 29th… pic.twitter.com/nxtL3EetoF — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 27, 2026

During the slow line block period, all slow line trains will be diverted and operated on fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali. Meanwhile, during the block on the DOWN fast line, trains will not halt at Ram Mandir, Malad, and Kandivali stations in the DOWN direction due to the non-availability of platforms, as services will be operated on the 5th line between Andheri and Borivali.

Further, no trains will be handled at Borivali platforms 1 and 2 during the block period. Several suburban services will remain cancelled or short-terminated at Andheri and Goregaon stations. Commuters can access the detailed list of affected services at the Station Master’s office across suburban stations.

In addition, all 15-car slow services will run as fast trains between Andheri and Borivali in both directions during the block period.

Central, Trans Harbour Block on Sunday

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, Central Railway has announced a block on Sunday between Matunga and Mulund, as well as on the Trans Harbour line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul, for maintenance and repair of tracks and signalling systems.

The block on the Central line between Matunga and Mulund on the UP and DOWN slow lines will be in effect from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm. During this period, slow local trains will be diverted to fast lines, resulting in delays of up to 20 minutes.

On the Trans Harbour line, services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul, including Thane–Panvel routes, will remain suspended from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. However, services on the Kharkopar–Uran route, including CSMT to Vashi and Panvel trains, will operate as per schedule.

Passengers have been advised to take note of these changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

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