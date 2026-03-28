Heroic! Mumbai Local TTE Saves Passenger From Falling Onto Tracks While Alighting Express Train At Borivali Station; Video Viral | ohhomumbai Instagram account

Mumbai: A ticket examiner (TTE) averted a potential tragedy at Borivali railway station after swiftly rescuing a passenger who nearly slipped onto the tracks while attempting to alight from a moving outstation train. The incident, captured on camera, has drawn widespread appreciation online.

According to a video shared by the Instagram page ‘ohhomumbai’, the man can be seen trying to get off the train as it is about to halt at the platform. In the process, he appears to lose his balance and stumbles dangerously close to the gap between the train and the platform, risking a fall onto the tracks.

Sensing the imminent danger, a TTE stationed nearby reacts within seconds. He rushes towards the passenger and pulls him back to safety, preventing what could have resulted in serious injury or worse. The quick intervention ensured that the man regained his footing and moved away from the edge safely. Moments after the rescue, the visibly shaken passenger is seen expressing his gratitude to the railway official.

The video has since circulated widely on social media, with several users lauding the TTE for his alertness and bravery. Many praised railway staff for maintaining vigilance on crowded platforms and acting promptly during emergencies.

Incidents of passengers attempting to board or deboard moving trains continue to pose significant risks across Mumbai’s suburban and outstation railway network. Authorities have repeatedly urged commuters to exercise caution and avoid such actions, especially during peak hours when platforms remain heavily crowded.

Accident Between Virar and Vaitarna Stations

Suburban and long-distance train services on the Western Railway (WR) were severely disrupted on Thursday afternoon following a fatal accident between Virar and Vaitarna stations. The incident led to a complete standstill of the Down line (outbound toward Dahanu/Gujarat), causing significant inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

Read Also Western Railway Services Hit As Fatal Accident Blocks Virar-Dahanu Down Line Operations

The accident occurred when an unidentified individual suddenly came in front of the Chennai-Ahmedabad Express. The impact was so severe that the person became trapped in the locomotive's front cattle guard (safety grill).

The train was immediately halted to extricate the body. Local railway authorities and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to conduct the recovery operation, which lasted over an hour.

The disruption caused a ripple effect across the Western line, specifically affecting the Dahanu-bound local trains.

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