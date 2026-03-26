Western Railway Services Hit As Fatal Accident Blocks Virar-Dahanu Down Line Operations | Representative Image

Virar: Suburban and long-distance train services on the Western Railway (WR) were severely disrupted on Thursday afternoon following a fatal accident between Virar and Vaitarna stations. The incident led to a complete standstill of the Down line (outbound toward Dahanu/Gujarat), causing significant inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

The accident occurred when an unidentified individual suddenly came in front of the Chennai-Ahmedabad Express. The impact was so severe that the person became trapped in the locomotive's front cattle guard (safety grill).

The train was immediately halted to extricate the body. Local railway authorities and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to conduct the recovery operation, which lasted over an hour.

The disruption caused a ripple effect across the Western line, specifically affecting the Dahanu-bound local trains:

The 3:05 PM Dahanu Local from Virar was halted between Naringi and Ghaskopri.

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The 3:45 PM Virar-Dahanu Local was held back at Virar station. Passengers traveling toward Dahanu and Gujarat faced long delays, with many stranded at stations or inside stationary trains during the peak afternoon hours.

Railway officials have confirmed that the body has been successfully removed from the engine. While the tracks have been cleared, services are running behind schedule as the railway administration works to normalize the frequency. The exact cause of the person being on the tracks is currently under investigation.

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