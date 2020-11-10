Passengers can now relax while awaiting test results of RT-PCR at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has introduced an enhanced experience for passengers who have opted to undergo the RT-PCR test facility at the airport upon arrival.

Passengers can avail specially packaged unlimited delicacies and Free Wi-Fi services while waiting for the test reports of the RT-PCR, which normally takes 8 hours. Upon arrival, passengers can undergo the test facility at the airport for ₹3,900 per person, as well as satisfy their hunger pangs with unlimited delicacies chosen from a specially crafted menu; the meals are served fresh during each meal service timing and hot and cold beverages are also available round the clock on request.

Furthermore, passengers can also entertain themselves, while waiting, with unlimited browsing. In the two months since its commencement on September 6, 2020, CSMIA has witnessed over 8,000 passengers availing the RT-PCR test at the airport upon arrival, comprising of approximately 6,910 men and 1,090 women. Out of these, approximately 100 passengers have tested positive for the virus and were transferred by the state authorities to COVID institutions.