'Passengers Are My Family’: Maharashtra ST Bus Driver Shares Son's Army Selection News With Passengers, Distributes Sweets - VIDEO

In a heartwarming moment, an ST bus driver celebrated his son’s selection into the Indian Army by sharing the news with passengers and distributing sweets, describing them as his family.

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The post was shared by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), which said that driver Balasaheb Kambale, who has over 20 years of service, turned a routine journey into a moment of pride and joy, highlighting the strong bond between public transport staff and daily commuters.

The video showed Kamble distributing sweets and making an announcement to the passengers. He said, "I received a call from my son informing me about his selection in the Indian Army. I wanted to share the moment with those travelling with me", adding, "Sare pravasi majhe parivar ahet.’" His son, Sourav Kambriya, has been selected for the General Reserve Engineering Force.

Meanwhile, in other news, the MSRTC announced that it will roll out a statewide campaign, 'Apali Bus, Apali Seva', from May 1. The initiative will focus on improving service standards, safety, and overall passenger experience across medium- and long-distance routes.

Under the campaign, drivers and conductors will be held directly responsible for cleanliness, punctuality, and passenger interaction. Buses must be positioned at platforms at least 15 minutes before departure, and crew members will be required to report in proper uniform with badges and nameplates.

The move is seen as crucial for MSRTC as it aims to improve public perception and increase ridership in a competitive transport market, where private operators and rail networks continue to attract a large share of commuters.

Earlier this month, MSRTC also announced plans to add 150 new diesel-run 'Lal Pari' buses to its fleet in the Pune division. Officials said the addition will improve frequency on key routes, reduce waiting time, and ease overcrowding.

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