Maharashtra Flags Off 3,000 New ST Buses, CM Devendra Fadnavis Leads Major Public Transport Boost |

Maharashtra witnessed a major step forward in its public transport network as 3,000 new buses were formally launched under the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. The rollout was described as a significant moment for the state’s mobility infrastructure, aimed at strengthening connectivity and improving commuter experience.

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महाराष्ट्र राज्य परिवहन महामंडळाच्या इतिहासात आजचा दिवस अत्यंत महत्त्वपूर्ण ठरला!



राज्याच्या सार्वजनिक परिवहन व्यवस्थेला नवी गती देणाऱ्या एसटी महामंडळाच्या ३००० अत्याधुनिक बसेसचा लोकार्पण सोहळा आज मोठ्या उत्साहात आणि दिमाखात पार पडला. आधुनिक… pic.twitter.com/eDGB9AEwSr — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) March 24, 2026

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik termed the occasion a milestone, highlighting that the addition of these buses will inject fresh energy into the state run transport system.

Inauguration led by top leadership

The launch ceremony was held with considerable enthusiasm, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurating the fleet. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present, along with several ministers and MLAs, marking the importance of the initiative at the highest levels of government.

The event underscored the administration’s focus on upgrading public services and making transport more efficient and accessible.

Focus on safety, comfort, and speed

The newly introduced buses are equipped with modern technology designed to enhance passenger safety and comfort. Improved features are expected to make journeys smoother and faster, addressing long standing concerns of daily commuters who rely heavily on ST services.

The move is also expected to ease travel challenges across districts, particularly in regions where connectivity has remained inconsistent.

Strengthening rural to urban links

A key objective of the initiative is to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas. With the expanded fleet, the government aims to ensure more reliable and frequent services, making it easier for people to travel for work, education, and healthcare.

Authorities believe the rollout will play a crucial role in boosting economic activity by improving access across the state.

A step towards modern, passenger centric services

The introduction of 3,000 buses signals a broader push towards modernising Maharashtra’s public transport. With a focus on efficiency and passenger needs, the initiative is being seen as a step towards building a more responsive and future ready transport system.

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