'No Loss To ST Corporation': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Assures No Disruption In State Buses Travel Amid West Asia Tensions |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik addressed the growing concerns regarding the impact of ongoing conflicts in West Asia on the state’s essential services and energy supply. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sarnaik clarified that while the volatility has caused global ripples, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has not yet incurred direct financial losses.

Watch Video

He emphasised that the state’s public transport lifeline remains stable for the time being, as the administration maintains a rigorous dialogue with central agencies to safeguard the movement of the 'Lal Pari' buses across the region.

However, the Minister revealed that the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has implemented a strategic prioritisation directed by the Central Government to manage national fuel reserves. Under this new directive, the highest priority for diesel and oil distribution is being granted to the Defence Department to ensure national security remains uncompromised. This is followed by the Railway Department to maintain the country’s logistical framework.

The State Transport (ST) corporations and other major state-run utility systems have been placed third in this hierarchy. Despite this tiered system, Sarnaik assured the public that officials from Indian Oil have confirmed a diesel stock sufficient to last for at least two months, providing a temporary buffer against the escalating international crisis.

While the transport sector appears secure for the short term, the Minister painted a much grimmer picture for the state’s hospitality industry. Sarnaik noted that the war has already begun to trigger major domestic disruptions, particularly concerning gas supplies.

Watch Video

He reported that many restaurants across Maharashtra have already been forced to shut down due to acute gas shortages, with many more currently on the verge of closing their doors. This energy crunch is putting immense pressure on small and medium-sized business owners who rely on steady commercial gas connections to maintain their operations.

The state government is now tasked with balancing fuel priorities while attempting to mitigate the economic fallout hitting the commercial sector, as the ripple effects of the West Asia conflict continue to test Maharashtra's resource management.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/