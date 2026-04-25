MSRTC To Launch ‘Apali Bus, Apali Seva’ Campaign From May 1 To Boost Ridership And Improve Passenger Experience

MSRTC introduces statewide service campaign to enhance passenger experience and revive ridership | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 25: In a bid to arrest falling passenger numbers despite fleet expansion, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will roll out a statewide campaign, “Apali Bus, Apali Seva”, from May 1, 2026, focusing on better service standards, safety and passenger experience across medium and long-distance routes.

Focus on accountability and service standards

The initiative, to be implemented on a permanent basis, places direct responsibility on drivers and conductors for improving cleanliness, punctuality and passenger interaction.

Buses will have to be positioned at platforms at least 15 minutes before departure, while crew members must report in proper uniform with badges and nameplates. Conductors will introduce themselves and the driver before the journey and provide key travel details, including route, halts and seat availability.

Move aims to address stagnant ridership

Officials said the move comes after a gap between increased operations and stagnant ridership and revenue. “We have added buses and expanded services, but the expected passenger growth has not followed. This campaign aims to rebuild trust and improve the overall travel experience,” a senior MSRTC official said.

Passenger engagement and digital push

Under the plan, conductors will also contact reserved passengers in case of absence and guide travellers on luggage safety and onboard discipline. Passengers will be encouraged to maintain cleanliness during journeys. The corporation will promote digital adoption through NCMC cards and online bookings via its app and website.

Grievance redressal and monitoring

To address complaints quickly, nodal officers will be appointed at depot, divisional and regional levels, with daily monitoring and monthly reviews of implementation. The scheme also promises immediate refunds in case of cancellations and alternative arrangements during breakdowns.

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Push to improve public perception

The campaign is crucial for MSRTC as it looks to improve public perception and increase footfall in a competitive transport market, where private operators and rail networks continue to attract a large share of commuters.

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