MSRTC Records ₹591 Crore Deficit In FY 2025-26; Orders Concrete Measures To Restore Financial Health | Pratap Sarnaik X Account

In a decisive move to address mounting financial stress, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has initiated a series of corrective measures aimed at reducing its growing deficit, following a high-level review meeting held at its headquarters.

According to the tweet shared by Pratap Sarnaik, MSRTC recorded a total operating revenue of Rs 11,475 crore, while its expenditure surged to Rs 12,066 crore, resulting in a substantial deficit of Rs 591 crore. On a daily basis, the corporation earns approximately Rs 31.40 crore but spends nearly Rs 33 crore, leading to a recurring daily shortfall of around Rs 1.60 crore.

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एसटीचा तोटा कमी करण्यासाठी ठोस उपाययोजना करण्याचे निर्देश



आज महाराष्ट्र राज्य मार्ग परिवहन महामंडळाच्या (एसटी) मुख्यालयात महत्वाची आढावा बैठक संपन्न झाली. या बैठकीला एसटी महामंडळाचे उपाध्यक्ष व व्यवस्थापकीय संचालक डॉ. माधव कुसेकर व सर्व खाते… pic.twitter.com/9xXSDMgN1r — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) April 15, 2026

Senior officials have been instructed to undertake a detailed departmental audit to identify the root causes of these losses. The focus will be on isolating underperforming sectors and implementing targeted interventions to curb inefficiencies. The corporation has set a clear target of bridging the daily deficit of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore in the upcoming fiscal cycle through better operational planning and resource utilisation.

Emphasising administrative accountability, the leadership has also highlighted the need to appoint competent and efficient officers in departments that have consistently reported losses. Officials lacking financial and legal authority, it was noted, are unable to exercise effective administrative control. As a result, such officers may be reassigned, ensuring that key positions are held by individuals capable of driving financial discipline.

The roadmap ahead includes a comprehensive reform strategy aimed at strengthening MSRTC’s financial foundation. This will involve stricter administrative discipline, optimal deployment of buses and manpower, and clearly defined responsibilities across departments.

With public transport playing a crucial role in Maharashtra’s mobility network, the corporation’s renewed push towards fiscal stability is expected to have a significant impact on both service delivery and long-term sustainability.

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