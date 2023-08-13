Paryushan Mahaparva 2023: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Begin Preparations For Festivities

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: Founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur and, affectionately called by followers as Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, will be celebrating Paryushan Mahaparva 2023 in the city from September 12 to 19 in NSCI Dome, Worli.

Paryushan Mahaparva is a celebration to clean one from the inside. Rakeshji will be giving a sermon on sacred snatra puja, celebrations of Tirthankar, Bhagwan’s auspicious birth, pravachans based on devotional songs in praise of Tirthankars Shri Shantinath, Shri Kunthunath, and Shri Aranath from ‘Swayambhustotra’, composed by Swami Shri Samantbhadracharya.

Multiple events for Mahaparva

The parva will also have cultural and devotional events. These include, a sermon on essence of religion and Shrimad Rajchandra Vachanamrut Patrank. The pravachan Mahaparva will also have performances on Bhagwan Mahavir's teachings, Mahavir Jayanti celebration, forgiveness meditation and Jainisim's legacy of love towards animals, Shri Dharampur Tirth Bhaav Yatra: a virtual reality experience, interactive exhibition on the Mission’s spiritual activities and social initiatives, and ‘I Love Paryushan’ – an immersive session for children.

There will also be some launches. These include foundation stone-laying of Shrimad Rajchandra Ahimsa Experience Centre, inauguration of the flagship SRMD Course – a holistic workshop for mind, body and soul, and book launch of ‘Decontaminate the Inner Self’ authored by Pujya Gurudevshri. The last day of the Mahaparva will have Sacred Snatra Puja, Pujya Gurudevshri’s Pravachan, Samvatsarik Alochana and seeking forgiveness for the sins committed in the year.

