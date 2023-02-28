Parts of Mumbai to see water cut; check details here | Representative Image/ Housing

Mumbai: Water supply in parts of the city will be affected on March 2 and March 3 as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation will be undertaking repair work in localities falling under Wards S and N.

According to the media reports, the works will be undertaken by the BMC on March 2 at midnight which will continue for the next 12 hours. The water supply will thence be affected, said BMC in their press note. The BMC in their media statement also asked citizens to store adequate water and cooperate with them.

The BMC also said that the civic agency will be undertaking the work of connecting 1200 mm and 900mm diameter water channel at Quarry Road in Bhandup which will disrupt the water supply in some areas of S and N section from 12 midnight on Thursday, March 2 till midnight on March 3, Friday.

The areas which will be affected are:

S Division

A Midday report stated that areas adjacent to Pratap Nagar Road, Kamble Compound, Jamil Nagar, Kokan Nagar, Tembhipada, Maharashtra Nagar, CEAT tyre marg, Ambewadi, Farid Nagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road Area, Old and New Hanuman nagar, Phule Nagar, Ashok Hill, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Sai Hill, Mangatram Petrol Pump, Vikhroli, Kanjur Marg Railway Station, Naval Colony, Dockyard colony, Islampura Masjid Vikhroli Station and other places will see complete disruption of water supply.

N Division

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg Vikhroli (West), Vikhroli Station Marg, Vikhroli Park Site and Lower Depot, Pada, Upper Depot Pada, Sagar Nagar, Municipal Building Zone, Veer Savarkar Marg, Ghatkopar (West), Wadhwa, Kalpataru, Sainath Nagar Marg and other areas will witness complete disruption in water supply, stated the report.