Parking On Both Sides Triggers Odd-Even Rule In Vikhroli; Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory - Details Here

Parking On Both Sides Trigger Odd-Even Rule In Vikhroli; Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory - Details Here |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an advisory in the Vikhroli Parksite area to solve congestion issues faced by emergency and essential services due to double parking on the stretch.

Citing a traffic police statement, TOI reported that residents, shopkeepers, and employees of nearby offices often park vehicles on both sides of Janardan Keshav Nivalekar Marg Road No. 1 in Vikhroli Parksite. This has narrowed the road, making it difficult for essential and emergency services, including ambulances and fire brigades, to pass through.

To address the issue, the traffic police have implemented temporary odd-even parking rules on the said stretch. The restrictions came into effect on May 7 and will remain in place till August 6, the report said.

Details About Parking Restriction

According to the report, parking on the left side of Janardan Keshav Nivalekar Marg Road No. 1 will be allowed on even dates, such as 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10. This rule applies to the stretch from Jambli Naka to the BJP office near the BEST stop for Bus No. 387.

While the parking on the right side will be done only odd dates of the month, such as 1, 3, 5, 7, 9. Additionally, the report also mentioned that parking on both the left and right side of the road will be prohibited for all types of heavy vehicles.

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