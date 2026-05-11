Thane Traffic Advisory: Night Time Diversions Announced In Vartaknagar Due To Grand Central Royal Project Work | File photo

Maharashtra Police has issued a traffic control notification for the Vartaknagar area in Thane due to ongoing work related to the Grand Central Royal project.

According to the advisory issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Department, Thane City, Pankaj Shirsat, temporary traffic diversions and entry restrictions will remain in force from May 11 to May 14, 2026, between 10 pm and 7 am daily.

The restrictions are being implemented to facilitate the erection of a mobile crane near Building No. 43 on the road leading towards Sai Baba Temple from Vartaknagar Sai Baba Cut.

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Routes Affected

Officials said all types of vehicles travelling from Vartaknagar Naka towards Sai Baba Temple will face entry restrictions near Building No. 43 during the specified hours.

Motorists have been advised to take a right turn from the Vartaknagar Naka signal and use the Bhimnagar route to reach their destinations.

Similarly, vehicles travelling towards Sai Baba Temple from the Vartaknagar Police Station side will not be allowed beyond Building No. 46. Drivers on this stretch have been instructed to take a left diversion from Building No. 46 and continue through alternate roads.

The traffic police said the measures are necessary to prevent congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement in the area during the crane operation work.

Essential Services Exempted

Authorities clarified that the restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including police vans, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, oxygen supply vehicles, green corridor movement, and other emergency response services.

The Thane Traffic Department has appealed to residents and commuters to cooperate with officials, follow diversion signs, and plan travel in advance to avoid inconvenience during the late night hours.

Officials have also urged motorists to use alternate routes wherever possible and exercise caution near the construction zone.