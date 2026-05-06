Mumbai Traffic Update: Temporary No-Parking Rules Imposed On Worli’s GM Bhosale Road Until August 4 To Ease Congestion; Check Details

Mumbai Traffic Police have introduced temporary parking restrictions on G.M. Bhosale Road in Worli to reduce congestion | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 6: In a bid to tackle rising traffic congestion, Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a temporary notification imposing strict parking restrictions on G.M. Bhosale Road in Worli.

The road, which connects P.K. Kurne Chowk to Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli Naka), is a key two-way arterial route witnessing heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Officials said that increasing traffic volume and indiscriminate parking along the main carriageway have been causing significant bottlenecks.

Repeated violations prompt stricter measures

Despite repeated warnings to motorists, vehicles continued to be parked in large numbers on the main road, prompting authorities to step in with stricter measures.

As per the notification, a combination of 24-hour no-parking zones and odd-even date-based parking restrictions has been introduced to regulate traffic flow and curb disorderly parking.

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New traffic rules to remain in force till August

The new traffic arrangement will come into effect from 12:01 am on May 7, 2026, and remain in force till midnight of August 4, 2026, on a temporary basis.

Traffic officials have urged motorists to comply with the new rules to avoid penalties and help ease congestion in the busy Worli stretch.

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