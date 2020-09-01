Parents irked as private schools increase fee

Parents of private schools have highlighted the hike in fees imposed by many private schools during the lockdown. Forum for Fairness in Education (FFE), a parent-teacher body said that various schools are charging miscellaneous fees along with tuition fees with the total fees amounting to more than Rs 1 lakh.

Parents also complained that students are being removed from online classes if they do not pay semester fees in instalments. Shobhna Shah, a parent of Gopi Birla Memorial School, Walkeshwar said, "We have been informed that students will be out of the online classes if we do not pay the fees within the set deadline. Our fee deadline was July 31 but parents have managed to pay the fees in lockdown because schools are threatening to remove children from online classes."

Mehul Doshi, a parent of PG Garodia School, Ghatkopar, said, "The fees are above Rs 90,000 to 1 lakh. The school is charging fees on account of miscellaneous charges such as library fees, canteen or bus fees. These fees can be waived off considering the lockdown situation."

Nisha Shah, vice chairman of Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school said, "The school is asking for proof for bank statements of last six months of parents. Or it is asking for PDC cheques which of bounced can lead to removal of students from online classes. If schools are asking for financial backgrounds of parents then they should give financial background of their expenditure and investments."

Parents have approached the state government to seek help in terms of relaxation in payment of fees considering the lockdown restrictions and financial constraints.