Paranormal Or Hypnosis? 18-Year-Old Goes Missing In Dhule; Chilling VIDEO Shows Girl Being 'Pulled Away' By Unseen Force In Broad Daylight

Dhule: A chilling mystery has gripped Maharashtra’s Dhule district after the sudden disappearance of an 18-year-old girl from Sahjeevan Nagar near the Government Milk Dairy area. Panic has spread in the area as disturbing CCTV footage from moments before her disappearance has surfaced.

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In the footage dated April 17, the girl, identified as Sanjeevani Rahul Varade, is seen stepping out of her house around 12 noon. Although her facial expressions are not clearly visible, her actions suggest she is anxious and scared as she looks around repeatedly. Moments later, as an elderly man walks past her, she begins moving strangely, with her head looking down, raising one hand in the air as if someone unseen is pulling her along.

It is being claimed that Sanjeevani was reportedly kidnapped through hypnosis. A report by NDTV Marathi stated that many incidents of abduction by luring or seducing have occurred in the past in Dhule.

However, the recent incident has triggered fear in the area. As per reports, a missing person complaint has been filed after Sanjeevani went missing, but so far, no trace of her has been found.

Earlier in March, the Dhule police traced 190 kidnapped persons, including 165 missing women, and reunited 22 girls and three boys, all minors, with their families after a two-week campaign conducted to resolve long-pending cases under Operation Shodh-3, a report by TOI stated.

The report added that specialised cells were set up in Dhule, Shirpur, and Sakri sub-divisions, while nine search teams were formed. The missing persons were searched extensively not only in Dhule and the surrounding areas but also in Mumbai, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Though the minors were reunited with their families, many adults had voluntarily chosen to stay away due to personal or family issues, or because they had married and preferred not to return.

