Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs See Spike In Kidnapping, Theft And Dacoity, Raising Fears Of Organised Crime

Rising crime in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs sparks concern as data shows increase in kidnapping, theft and organised offences | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 16: Mumbai’s eastern suburbs are witnessing a troubling escalation in crime, with the latest police data revealing a sharp rise in serious offences such as kidnapping, theft, extortion, and dacoity. The figures paint a stark picture of a region grappling with both street-level crime and signs of organised criminal activity.

Region emerges as crime hotspot

The eastern belt—comprising Chembur, Govandi, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund—has emerged as one of the city’s most vulnerable zones.

The region falls under the jurisdiction of Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Mahesh Patil, who oversees operations through two divisions comprising 18 police stations.

Out of 126 murder cases reported across Mumbai in 2025, as many as 32 were recorded in this region alone. Although marginally lower than 33 cases in 2024, the figure remains the highest among all city divisions. Similarly, attempted murder cases, though slightly reduced from 137 to 128, continue to top the city’s charts.

Theft surge drives crime graph upward

Property-related crimes are leading the surge. Theft cases have risen significantly from 1,329 in 2024 to 1,460 in 2025, making it the most dominant offence in the region. Motor vehicle thefts have also inched up from 445 to 454, underscoring persistent gaps in surveillance and deterrence.

Kidnapping spike raises serious concerns

One of the most alarming trends is the sharp increase in kidnapping cases, which jumped from 347 to 396 within a year. With Mumbai recording a total of 1,423 kidnapping cases, the eastern suburbs account for a disproportionately high share. Experts warn that such a spike may point to deeper issues, including organised rackets and rising social insecurity.

Women’s safety remains under pressure

Crimes against women continue to show an upward trend. Rape cases involving minors increased from 165 to 176, while cases involving adult women rose from 98 to 101.

Although molestation cases saw a slight dip from 531 to 528, the numbers remain significantly high, indicating that women’s safety continues to be a pressing concern.

Dacoity doubles, extortion surges

A particularly worrying development is the sharp rise in organised and violent crimes. Dacoity cases, considered more severe due to the involvement of armed groups, have nearly doubled, increasing from 7 in 2024 to 12 in 2025.

Extortion cases have also risen steeply, from 56 to 74, strengthening concerns about the growing footprint of organised crime networks in the region.

Some relief in select crime categories

Not all trends are upward. Of the 321 robbery cases reported across Mumbai in 2025, as many as 114 were concentrated in the eastern suburbs, down from 129 in 2024, yet still highlighting the region as a major hotspot for such crimes. While house break-ins have reduced from 256 to 214, suggesting that targeted policing may be yielding results in certain areas.

A complex and evolving crime landscape

The data reveals a complex pattern. While traditional violent crimes like murder and attempted murder show slight stabilisation, the surge in kidnapping, theft, extortion, and dacoity highlights shifting criminal dynamics.

Security analysts stress that the rising numbers are not just statistics but indicators of underlying systemic challenges. They call for stronger intelligence-led policing, increased patrolling, improved surveillance infrastructure, and deeper community engagement to curb the trend.

Urgent need for action

As crime patterns evolve, the eastern suburbs stand at a critical juncture. Without sustained and focused intervention, experts warn that the rising trajectory of serious crimes could further erode public safety and confidence.

The latest figures serve as a wake-up call for law enforcement agencies to intensify preventive strategies and ensure that Mumbai’s eastern corridor does not become a hotspot for unchecked criminal activity.

When approached for his comments on the rising crime trend in the eastern suburbs, Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Mahesh Patil did not respond to the call.

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Crime data snapshot

Type of Crime | Year 2025 | Year 2024

Murder | 32 | 33

Attempt to Murder | 128 | 137

Kidnapping | 396 | 347

Rape (Minor) | 176 | 165

Rape (Adult) | 101 | 98

Molestation | 528 | 531

Extortion | 74 | 56

Theft | 1460 | 1329

Robbery | 114 | 129

House Burglary | 214 | 256

Dacoity | 12 | 07

Motor Vehicle Theft | 454 | 445

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