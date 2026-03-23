Mumbai Sees Dip In Crimes Against Women In January 2026, Detection Rate Falls To 79% | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A decline in reported crimes against women in the first month of 2026 has offered a measure of relief in Mumbai, but a closer look at the data reveals a more complex reality, shaped by last year’s sharp rise in cases and a dip in detection rates. In January this year, the city recorded 515 cases of crimes against women, down from 621 cases in January 2025, marking a reduction of 106 cases. At first glance, the figures suggest an encouraging trend.

However, the detection rate for the month stood at 79%, with 405 cases solved, lower than the rate recorded in January 2025. A breakdown of January’s data shows that outraging the modesty of women remained the most reported offence, with 174 cases, followed by 111 cases of kidnapping and 80 rape cases. Other offences included 75 cases of intentional insult to modesty and 32 cases related to dowry harassment.

These figures indicate that while overall cases dipped, the nature of offences remains largely unchanged. To understand the current scenario, it is essential to look back at 2025, when Mumbai saw a rise in crimes against women. The city registered 7,143 cases, an increase of 816 cases from 6,327 in 2024. Despite this surge, Mumbai Police reported a detection rate of 96%, solving 6,861 cases during the year. The 2025 data shows a pattern of recurring offences. Outraging modesty topped the list with 2,467 cases, followed by 1,428 kidnapping cases and 1,257 rape cases.

Cases of intentional insult to modesty (927) and dowry-related harassment (529) further underline the range of crimes women continue to face in the city. Abha Singh, an activist and advocate whose work focuses on women’s rights, gender equality, and justice, stated, “1,257 rape cases is a very high number. Usually, if we look at the definition of rape, it includes having a physical relationship on the false promise of marriage. So, some cases pertain to this as well. Nonetheless, rape is a heinous and serious offence.”

She added, “Outraging the modesty of women is the most reported crime. This gives a very negative impression globally and reflects poorly on the Mumbai Police, suggesting an inability to keep the streets safe. It is important to have CCTV cameras installed and strict action taken against stalkers and eve-teasers. If women in Mumbai are not safe, then what can one say about rural areas where police presence is limited?”

Advocate Singh also warned that falling detection rates can embolden criminals, urging Mumbai Police to solve cases and ensure higher conviction rates. “Another aspect is that very few women come forward to register cases of rape or sexual harassment,” she added.

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