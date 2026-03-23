Mumbai Crime: Vile Parle Woman Loses ₹1.12 Lakh To Fake Kaun Banega Crorepati Lottery Scam | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 47-year-old homemaker from Vile Parle East was cheated of ₹1.12 lakh after fraudsters tricked her into believing she had won a car in a fake lottery linked to the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The woman was targeted through a fake social media page that imitated the Kaun Banega Crorepati brand. The page invited users to answer quiz questions, creating the impression of a legitimate contest. After interacting with the page for a few days, the woman received a call from a man who introduced himself as a representative of the show. He told her she had won a car worth ₹8.5 lakh.

Believing the offer to be genuine, the woman transferred ₹1.12 lakh in multiple instalments towards taxes and processing charges. She realised she had been cheated on - ly after the caller became unreachable. Based on her complaint, the Vile Parle police registered a case.

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