'Paper Leak Sarkar Weak!': Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi Protests Against TET Paper Leak Amid Maharashtra Monsoon Session - VIDEO

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu AzmI. |

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, on Monday, Protested Against the recent TET Paper Leak Amid ongoing Maharashtra Monsoon Session.

Azmi brought a banner, with slogans slamming the government, to Vidhan Bhavan in protest against the alleged TET paper leak in the state.

The banner also carried slogans against the government, stating, “Paper Leak Sarkar Weak.” It further read, “Playing with the future of children.” He was seen flashing the banner along with other party leaders and workers.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi brought a banner to Vidhan Bhavan in protest against paper leaks pic.twitter.com/55Djfr3JO8 — IANS (@ians_india) June 29, 2026

Banner targets government

The banner carried by MLA Azmi contained messages regarding the paper leaks that have taken place in recent days, from NEET to CBSE and now TET.

Following the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 paper leak ahead of the examination scheduled to take place on June 28, several opposition leaders accused the ruling government of failing to prevent the leak and demanded accountability in the matter.

Three accused arrested

Officials investigating the matter have arrested three accused allegedly linked to the leak, while the search for two other accused continues. The three accused have been remanded to police custody till July 16.

The accused have been identified as Rajeev Kumar Sao (45), a resident of Bihar; Akash Kumar (30), also from Bihar; and Dheeraj Balraj Singh (28), a resident of Haryana. All three were produced before the Bhiwandi District and Additional Sessions Court on Sunday.

According to officials, a case has been registered at Kongaon Police Station in Bhiwandi, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), with teams conducting searches and intelligence-gathering operations in Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal.

Furthermore, investigators believe that the network extends far beyond the three accused and expect more arrests as the investigation continues.

Reports suggest that a case has been registered under Crime Register No. 281/2026, invoking Sections 318(4), 316(5), 61 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials currently investigating the matter said that the interrogation may lead to more information about a racket allegedly involved in such paper leaks.

As of now, officials have confirmed that five accused are allegedly involved in the racket. Following the arrest of three accused, the search for the remaining two is underway.

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