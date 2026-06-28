Maharashtra TET-2026 Paper Leak: Police Expand Interstate Probe, Arrest Three, Hunt For Two Absconding Accused | X @PTI_News

Bhiwandi: The investigation into the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 paper leak has gathered momentum, with police widening the probe across multiple states after uncovering what is suspected to be an organised interstate examination racket. Three accused arrested with four sets of the leaked TET question papers have been remanded to police custody till July 6, while investigators hunt two absconding suspects believed to be linked to the alleged mastermind.

Three Accused Remanded to Police Custody Till July 6

The case, registered at Kongaon Police Station in Bhiwandi, has prompted the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), with teams conducting searches and intelligence-gathering operations in Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal. Investigators believe the network extends far beyond the three arrested accused and expect more arrests as the probe progresses.

An FIR has been registered under Crime Register No. 281/2026 invoking Sections 318(4), 316(5), 61 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

FIR Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Provisions

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajeev Kumar Sao (45), a resident of Bihar; Akash Kumar (30), also from Bihar; and Dheeraj Balraj Singh (28), a resident of Haryana. All three were produced before the Bhiwandi District and Additional Sessions Court on Sunday, which remanded them to police custody till July 6.

According to police, sustained interrogation has yielded crucial leads pointing towards a wider network involved in leaking and distributing examination papers. Officials suspect that the operation was run through an organised interstate syndicate and are working to establish the complete chain of conspirators.

Interrogation Reveals Crucial Leads About Wider Network

Police have so far named five accused in the case. Besides the three arrested men, Kapil Dahiya, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, and Bijendra Kumar, a resident of Patna, Bihar, have also been named in the FIR. Both are currently absconding, and multiple police teams have been dispatched to trace and arrest them.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of additional accused being identified as the investigation advances.

More Arrests Expected as Probe Progresses

Police said that during the arrest a search of Rajeev Kumar Sao's bag led to the recovery of four sets of TET examination question papers. Officers also seized cheques worth approximately Rs 46.20 lakh issued by different banks.

In another significant development, police recovered a press identity card issued by a Delhi-based newspaper along with an identity card of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) from Sao's possession. Investigators are verifying whether these documents have any connection with the alleged paper leak conspiracy or were being used for any other purpose.

The investigation has now expanded to a detailed forensic examination of the accused persons' mobile phones, bank accounts, call detail records (CDRs), digital communications, messaging applications and financial transactions. Officials believe these digital trails could help identify the alleged mastermind, expose the money trail and reveal the full extent of the examination leak network.

Police sources said the immediate priority is to arrest the two absconding accused, establish the origin of the leaked question papers, identify all beneficiaries of the racket and determine whether similar examination frauds have been carried out using the same network.

With the SIT intensifying operations across several states, investigators expect further breakthroughs in the coming days. Police maintain that the probe is progressing rapidly and that more arrests and significant disclosures are likely as evidence continues to emerge.

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