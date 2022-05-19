Panvel: Trailer of Bhadipa’s ‘B.E ROJGAAR’ starring Sai Tamhankar launched at Pillai College

Panvel: The cast of the Marathi Web Series BhaDiPa ‘B.E Rojgaar’ had their trailer launch at the Pillai College Campus in New Panvel. Popular Actress Sai Tamhankar was present along with fellow actors Sambhaji Sasane and Jagdish Kannam.

BhaDiPa (Bharatiya Digital Party) is a famous Marathi YouTube channel that has over 150+ Million subscribers. Their upcoming web series B.E Rojgaar is a story about 3 engineers taking exceptional roads and carving out their own path.

The event started with a Marathi stand-up by Mandar Bhide that made the crowd break into laughter. The trailer was later screened in the auditorium followed by a huge round of applause by engineering students present.

After the hugely enthusiastic response from the audience, the cast was called onto the stage. Sai Tamhankar expressed sincere gratitude for showing love and support to her and her upcoming work. Sambhaji Sasane and Jagdish Kannam both interacted with the audience and spoke about their experience working on the web series.

Followed by that, a question and answer round was held, which opened up for the students present in the audience. Along with aspiring students and fans that asked each artist a question or requested a hug or autograph. The Web series promotion was wrapped up by a group selfie with all the happy students of Pillai College.

