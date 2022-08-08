e-Paper Get App

Panvel: Three held for house break-in, stealing jewellery worth Rs 13L

The police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh from them.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File

The Khandeshwar police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly breaking into a house in New Panvel and stealing jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh.

Police suspect that they might have been involved in other crimes and are conducting further investigation.

The arrested accused have been identified as Alimuddin Abdul Hameed, 47, Sajid Khubanseeb, 27, and Mohammad Ramjani Mohammad. The three were arrested from the Gokulpuri area in Delhi.

Last week, a case of housebreaking was reported at sector 18 in New Panvel. Police said that the lock of the house was broken and jewellery was stolen. Apart from jewellery, foreign currency was also stolen from the house.

DCP Shivraj Patil said that further investigation would reveal whether the accused might be involved in other crimes.

