Panvel resident among two to cover 7000-km motorbike ride

Two experienced and renowned bike riders - Abhijit Singh Kohli from Panvel and Prasad Choulkar from Murud Janjira, completed over 7000 km ride on their bikes covering 12 states in 23 days. The ride was part of the “Azadi Ki Amrit Parikrama,” to celebrate the 75 years of Independence. The 'Amrit Parikrama of Independence' was organised by the India- US Emergency Medicine Council (ISEMC), World Health Organisation (WHO), and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, Delhi).

Kohli and Cahulkar from Raigad were selected for the ride from the state. During the ride, they spread messages on 'Injury Prevention' and 'Road Safety' along with the Incredible India for promoting tourism.

Kohli said, they started the ride on November 8 and traveled through Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. They returned to Panvel on November 30 after visiting historical monuments printed on the new Indian currency. Kohli said, they experienced the chill of North India and rainfall and heavy winds due to cyclone Jawaad in Chennai, but they continued their journey.

Chaulkar said, “In Delhi, we were welcomed by organisers. He added they raised awareness about the preservation and conservation of India's historic and glorious sites by visiting historical monuments. Officials from Union ministry of tourism welcomed them at its their regional office in Delhi. Chaulkar is an international level athlete and has participated in bike rides in 22 states and three countries.

Similarly, Kohli is an experienced bike rider, who has traveled 5,436 kms covering five places like Nanded, Patna, Amritsar, Anandpur, Bhatinda (Punjab) to get rid of the problem of Covid 19. Now, their bike ride has been noted by the "India Book of Records.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:26 AM IST