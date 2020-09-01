Panvel records rise in coronavirus cases during Ganpati festival

The official of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) went into a tizzy after 19 members of a family tested positive of COVID 19 in Panvel. They all had assembled at one’s home in Panvel to celebrate the Ganpati festival. Now, the civic body is tracing each and every person of the society, and others who had come in their contact.

A resident of Durga Prasad Society in Panvel had organized the Ganpati festival at his home and invited his relatives and friends. However, some of them developed symptoms similar to COVID 19 and when underwent for a test, they were found positive. Later, the civic body tested other members and found that 19 members are positive. Now, the civic body is tracing each and every person who visited their house or came close with them.

For the last two to three days, there has been a sudden rise in the number of positive cases of COVID 19 in Panvel city area and the civic administration believes that people have not maintained social distancing and did not follow norms to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Sudhakar Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner said that there has been a constant rise in cases of COVID 19 in Panvel city. “Around 200 to 250 cases are reported every day in Panvel city area. During the Ganpati festival, the number has risen. For the last two to three days, there is a rise in positive cases in the city area,” said Deshmukh. He added that if adequate precautions are not taken, the number of cases might increase.

“Assembling at one place during the festival is inviting trouble and people need to understand. Even one COVID 19 positive member of a family can spread to the whole family and this might create trouble for the whole family,” said Deshmukh.

The total number of positive cases reached 11822 in the PMC area. In the last three to four days, around 700 new cases reported. “A decreasing trend of positive cases were seen last week, but suddenly it shot up,” said another civic official.

80 inmates test positive at Mother Teresa's Home

Meanwhile, around 80 inmates of Prem Daan, a charitable home for destitute also known as Mother Teresa's Home at sector 21 in Airoli has been found positive of COVID 19. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has deputed a medical team to monitor their health round the clock. The positive cases came to light during a rapid Antigen test camp held by the local BJP unit. Most of them are asymptomatic. According to NMMC official, the patients have been divided into three wards and all are stable. “The blood investigation has been done and their oxygen saturation is also checked every two hours. Oxygen cylinders have also been kept for emergencies,” said the official.