Panvel police take action against illegal gambling

Representative Image |

Panvel city police on Tuesday (Sept 6) took action against five people allegedly involved in gambling activity. They were playing cards in public places in the city.

The action was initiated after a number of complaints were issued from the general public regarding illegal gambling in public places. Many people are found involved in gambling with playing cards at public places like bus stands, railway stations, and others.

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane formed a special team to crack down on such gangs active in holding such illegal gambling.

On Tuesday, soon after the Panvel city police received information about the illegal gambling of playing cards in the Panvel area, a special team under the guidance of Sr PI Kadbane conducted a raid and arrested five persons involved. The police also seized Rs 6000 from them.

People from Koparkhairane, Sanpada, and other places have complained of illegal gambling.