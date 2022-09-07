e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel police take action against illegal gambling

Panvel police take action against illegal gambling

The action was initiated after a number of complaints were issued from the general public regarding illegal gambling in public places like bus stands, railway stations, and others.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Panvel city police on Tuesday (Sept 6) took action against five people allegedly involved in gambling activity. They were playing cards in public places in the city.

The action was initiated after a number of complaints were issued from the general public regarding illegal gambling in public places. Many people are found involved in gambling with playing cards at public places like bus stands, railway stations, and others.

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane formed a special team to crack down on such gangs active in holding such illegal gambling.

On Tuesday, soon after the Panvel city police received information about the illegal gambling of playing cards in the Panvel area, a special team under the guidance of Sr PI Kadbane conducted a raid and arrested five persons involved. The police also seized Rs 6000 from them.

People from Koparkhairane, Sanpada, and other places have complained of illegal gambling.

Read Also
Panvel: Over 1000 Gauri-Ganpati immersion in PMC during Ganesotsav
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Kamaal R Khan gets bail in controversial tweets case

Mumbai updates: Kamaal R Khan gets bail in controversial tweets case

Mumbai: Jail authorities reject Uddhav Thackeray's request to meet Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Jail authorities reject Uddhav Thackeray's request to meet Sanjay Raut

Inactive lifestyle making youngsters fall prey to joint-related ailments

Inactive lifestyle making youngsters fall prey to joint-related ailments

Mumbai: Court rejects Indrani Mukherjea's daughter's plea to stay with her

Mumbai: Court rejects Indrani Mukherjea's daughter's plea to stay with her

Mid-Day Meal scam: Income Tax Department raids food grain traders in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad

Mid-Day Meal scam: Income Tax Department raids food grain traders in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad