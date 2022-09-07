Panvel: Over 1000 Gauri-Ganpati immersion in PMC during Ganesotsav - Representative image | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) saw over 1000 Gauri-Ganpati immersion on the sixth day of Ganesh Utsav. All the four wards Kalamboli, Kamothe, Panvel, and Kharghar saw peaceful immersion.

Under the guidance of Commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, this year the civic body has successfully prepared for Ganeshotsav. For the convenience of Ganesha devotees, complete preparations have been made at Visarjan Ghats through the coordination of seven departments of PMC. The medical department has been present at all sites to provide medical support to all devotees.

A total of 61 places in the municipal area have been made available to the devotees for Ganesh immersion. In this, immersion facilities have been provided at 37 places in Kharghar.