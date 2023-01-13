Panvel: PMC to get nine health centres soon

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will offer citizens improved health infrastructure by way of nine health centres. Civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh has directed officials to finalise the site for setting up the centres.

Officials said work on four of them has already started. They are located near the Kalamboli ward office, Bhingar Gram Panchayat office, Old Building of Health Centre at Palekhurd and one in Rohingya.

The other five will be set up on leased premises and the civic body has published an advertisement seeking space. A senior civic official said the civic body has received a proposal from Kamothe city in response to the ad.

Currently, six primary health centres are operational in Kharghar, Panvel Koliwada, Panvel Gadevi Mandir, Kalamboli, Kamothe and Navin Panvel.

The civic body was formed in 2016 without its own health official. During the pandemic, the civic body solely relied on the Panvel taluka medical official and health mission staff. However, the civic body is now creating its own infrastructure.

