Panvel: PMC starts admission process to its first English medium school

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) | FPJ

The admission to the English medium school of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started. The school administration has sought applications for admission in the Junior KG class of this school. The civic body has started the first English medium school from this academic session 2022-2023.

The civic body has appealed to parents to submit the admission form by June 15 to ensure the admission of their children. A senior civic official said, “This school is located near Gaondevi temple in New Panvel. We will have classes starting from Junior class from June 2022.” He added that every year one more class will be added.

Since the English medium school is run by PMC, there will be no tuition fee. If there are more applications than the number of seats available, a lottery for admission will be conducted at 3 pm on June 23.