Panvel: PMC holds two-day capacity building workshop under cleanliness survey

The Panvel Municipal Corporation held a two-day capacity-building workshop for sanitation workers under Swachh Survekshan in Panvel.

Assistant Commissioner Vaibhav Vidhate stressed that workers should take care of themselves by using masks and hand gloves during the Covid period while collecting waste permanently while handling waste.

Vidhate said that the state government of the local body provides facilities for employees and they should utilize these facilities.

In the workshop, sanitation workers were informed about the classification of waste, precautions to be taken while working during disasters, and the Safai Mitra Safety Challenge. The training was conducted with the help of Kam Foundation under the guidance of Commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh.

Prasanna Yelwakar of Kam Foundation explained why it is necessary to classify the different types of waste, its advantages and disadvantages.