Navi Mumbai: Pune Municipal Corporation celebrates sixth establishment day

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) held various programmes at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium on the occasion of its sixth establishment day on October 1.

The corporation was formed in 2016.

Speaking on the occasion, PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, "We believe that in the coming year, a magnificent building of the municipal corporation will be constructed. Along with this, ward committee offices will also be constructed."

"In the last two years, the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone and everywhere. PMC handled the crisis very well. All the officers and employees worked day and night in both COVID waves. During this crisis, the municipal corporation did not celebrate the anniversary," said Deshmukh.

On this occasion, competitions such as poetry reading, Marathi handwriting, debate competitions, quizzes, dance competitions, and singing competitions were organised on September 30. On October 1, the prize distribution for the two-day competition was organized.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Mangesh Gawde, Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Assistant Commissioner Suvarna Dakhne, City Engineer Sanjay Jagtap, Executive Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Chief Auditor Nilesh Nalavde, Auditor Vinaykumar Patil, Accounts Officer Sangram Warekate, Ward Officers, Head Officers and employees of all departments of the municipal corporation were present.