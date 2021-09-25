Panvel: PMC clears proposal worth Rs 280 cr for corporation's new building

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) that came into existence in 2016 will soon get its own new building. A proposal for a new building was cleared during the general body meeting held online on Friday. Mayor Kavita Chautmol informed about the development and assured that the construction work of the new civic building will start soon. The new civic headquarter will be constructed in two phases at a cost of Rs 280 crores at sector 16 in New Panvel.

Mayor Chautmol said that the civic body has already paid Rs 30 crores to CIDCO for a plot at sector 16 in New Panvel and got possession of the plot. “Hiten Sethi, a well-known architect has already been appointed on September 9, 2020, with the approval of the civic standing committee,” said Chautmol.

The new swanky civic headquarter will be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, the civil work of the headquarter will be completed and a tender worth Rs 137 crores will be floated soon. In the second phase, the estimated cost of interior work, furniture, landscaping, audio-visual system and other facilities in the auditorium will be Rs 143 crore. “The total cost of construction of the new civic headquarter will be Rs 280 crores,” said Chautmol.

The proposed building of PMC will have a basement plus six floors with an art gallery on the terrace with a total area of 25415.76 sq meters. In the second phase, the estimated cost of interior work, furniture, landscaping, audio-visual system and other facilities in the auditorium will be Rs 143 crore. “The general body has given administrative and financial approval and the tender for the first phase will be published soon,” said mayor Chautmol.

In addition, the general body also cleared a proposal worth Rs 27 crores for the development of six playgrounds and 15 parks at Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel. The playgrounds will be equipped with a badminton court, lawn tennis court, cricket ground, basketball court, kids play area, sports center for senior citizens, walking track, and open gym.

