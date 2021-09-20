Panvel: Forest officials alert people after leopard spotted at Nere village

Officials from the Forest department of Panvel range have started sensitizing citizens following a leopard was spotted in the Nere village in Panvel. At least in two occasions, the animal was spotted by citizens during evening in the last week.

According to official from the Forest department, some people have claimed to have spotted a leopard in the peripheries of Panvel region especially in Nere village. There is a forest area the village and last week, citizens spotted the animal.

“A man from the village claimed that he spotted a leopard roaming around in the forest area on Saturday afternoon. On Saturday evening again the animal was spotted near a waterbody, claimed a woman,” said Dnyaneshwar Sonavne, range forest officer (RFO) of Panvel region.

Sonavne said, “Our officials have started patrolling in the jungles ever since the citizens claimed to have seen the leopard. However, we have not spotted the animal so far. We don’t want to take any risk and hence we will continue with our search operation till we find it out. We have sensitized all the residents of that area and have requested them not to roam around unnecessarily and not to leave their kids alone.”

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 07:24 PM IST