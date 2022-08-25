Panvel: PMC begins road repair work in Kalamboli

PMC | Photo: File

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) began the repair work at the Rickshaw Naka road in Kalamboli Steel market after the issue was brought up by a local Shiv Sena leader.

Uneven road and water logging near Jeevika Hotel have been creating trouble for rickshaw drivers and passengers.

Local Shiv Sena leaders Ramdas Patil and Vishwas Petkar met the local ward officer of PMC ward number 9 and demanded immediate road repair. They had also threatened that they will stage a protest if the issue is not solved immediately.

Waterlogging has made it difficult for rickshaw drivers to even cross the stretch or park to drop passengers. Even people coming to the market have to face difficulties.

Now that the local ward officials had assured and started the work, the Shiv Sena leaders have expressed their satisfaction with the civic body.