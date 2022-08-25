Panvel: PMC launches over 15 e-facilities on their website

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) | FPJ

Residents living under the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction can lodge their complaints through an app launched by the corporation. Over 15 e-facilities are available in the app called PMC Grievance Application.

Residents can now file a complaint about various issues including parks, water supply, construction, solid waste and health, and electricity through the app.

Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner, and administrator at PMC said that they are trying to provide services to the citizens through e-governance and the PMC Grievance app is part of it. “It will redress the complaints of the citizens,” said Deshmukh.

The decision of making an app was taken after the citizens of all four wards expressed their desire to have an online application that would help them register their complaints with ease. The residents have already started using the app which will be forwarded to the departments concerned.