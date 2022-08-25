e-Paper Get App

Panvel: PMC launches over 15 e-facilities on their website

Residents can now file a complaint about various issues including parks, water supply, construction, solid waste and health, and electricity through the app.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) | FPJ

Residents living under the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction can lodge their complaints through an app launched by the corporation. Over 15 e-facilities are available in the app called PMC Grievance Application.

Residents can now file a complaint about various issues including parks, water supply, construction, solid waste and health, and electricity through the app.

Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner, and administrator at PMC said that they are trying to provide services to the citizens through e-governance and the PMC Grievance app is part of it. “It will redress the complaints of the citizens,” said Deshmukh.

The decision of making an app was taken after the citizens of all four wards expressed their desire to have an online application that would help them register their complaints with ease. The residents have already started using the app which will be forwarded to the departments concerned.

HomeMumbaiPanvel: PMC launches over 15 e-facilities on their website

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Police from BDD chawl to get homes at nominal price, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai updates: Police from BDD chawl to get homes at nominal price, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in Samba

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in Samba

Mumbai: Accused in Nalasopara arms haul case points to slow trial, seeks bail

Mumbai: Accused in Nalasopara arms haul case points to slow trial, seeks bail

Mumbai families nurture century-old legacy of welcoming ‘green’ Ganesh

Mumbai families nurture century-old legacy of welcoming ‘green’ Ganesh

Jharkhand mining case: CBI arrests CM Hemant Soren's aide Prem Prakash

Jharkhand mining case: CBI arrests CM Hemant Soren's aide Prem Prakash