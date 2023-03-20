Panvel: PMC approves the revised ₹2316 crore budget for 2023-24

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The administrative general body of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved the revised Rs 2316 crore budget for the financial year 2023-24 in a meeting held last week. The civic chief had presented the budget last month that stressed on increasing health infrastructure in the city.

Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner said, "In the revised budget, apart from infrastructure, health services, water supply, sewage, slum redevelopment have been given priorities.”

"In order to improve the standard of health in PMC limit, the civic body will set up a 450-bedded Maternal and Child Care Hospital, a lab for Infectious and Communicable Diseases, 09 Urban Primary Health Centres, Urban Community Health Centres, Mobile Medical Units under the National Health Mission,” informed Deshmukh.

The PMC has also proposed to start English medium schools from 1st to 5th grade in the education segment. "Along with quality infrastructure such as health, education, water supply, roads, important things like city beautification, slum redevelopment have also been included in the budget and the municipality's budget has been prepared in such a way that the future needs of the citizens are development-oriented and people-oriented," added Deshmukh.

