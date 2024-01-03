Panvel: Planning Review Meeting Held Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

FPJ

The ambitious project Atal Setu Sewri-Nhava Sheva Sealink will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. With over 50,000 people likely to be present at the event, a planning review meeting was held at Ulva node in the presence of state public works department minister Ravindra Chavan and former MP Ramsheth Thakur.

In the meeting held at Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex, former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik, MLA Prashant Thakur, MLA Mahesh Baldi, State BJP General Secretary Madhavi Naik, Former MLA Dhairyasheel Patil, along with office bearers, people representatives of local self government bodies, activists were present.

Navi Mumbai emerges as major development hub

"Given the developmental stages taking place in Uran and Panvel, it is emerging as a hub. The Navi Mumbai Airport and the Sealink will bring the area directly connected to the world. At the same time, this area and Mumbai has come within a short distance and t will be beneficial for the travelers from all areas like Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and the villages in this area will develop rapidly," Chavan said.

The meeting was held to smooth the arrangement of citizens' meetings, travel, refreshments, etc. On this occasion Chavan guided and gave the necessary instructions to the attendees.