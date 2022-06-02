 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Panvel: Over 1700 street vendors monetary benefits under PM's Road Vendor Self-Reliance Fund scheme

More than 1700 street vendors under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have received monetary support under the Prime Minister's Road Vendor Self-Reliance Fund scheme.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Panvel: Over 1700 street vendors monetary benefits under PM's Road Vendor Self-Reliance Fund scheme | AFP Photo

More than 1700 street vendors under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have received monetary support under the Prime Minister's Road Vendor Self-Reliance Fund scheme. Under the scheme, the bank disburses Rs 10,000 as the first loan and Rs 20,000 as the second loan for the revival of street vendor's businesses.

Under the PMC area, there are a total of 1,769 beneficiaries who received the first loan of Rs 10,000 and 117 received the second loan of Rs 20,000.

The central government has instructed the street vendors in the city to implement a plan to revive their business with the help of the monetary fund received by them. The scheme is being implemented through the local body.

A senior PMC official said that street vendors are a vital component of the informal civic economy. “The availability of goods and services at affordable rates plays a role in ensuring the economic strength of the city dwellers. They are known in various parts as Pathvikreta, Feriwala, Thelewala, Rehriwala, Theliphadwala etc,” said the official.

Due to the pandemic, the livelihoods of street vendors were adversely affected. Most of the time, they were selling the street items for less capital, and whatever capital they had, they were less likely to be left in the balance sheet. The objective of the scheme is to encourage regular repayments and to promote digital transactions.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC chief inspects pre-monsoon preparation in all four wards
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiPanvel: Over 1700 street vendors monetary benefits under PM's Road Vendor Self-Reliance Fund scheme

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: AAP opposes cutting and replantation of trees in MIDC for road work

Navi Mumbai: AAP opposes cutting and replantation of trees in MIDC for road work

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Central Railway to open pod hotel services at CSMT this month

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Central Railway to open pod hotel services at CSMT this month

Jitendra Navlani case: Bombay HC stays Anti-Corruption Bureau's probe against ED officers

Jitendra Navlani case: Bombay HC stays Anti-Corruption Bureau's probe against ED officers

Raigad District collector urges citizens to use Damini App to protect themselves from lightning...

Raigad District collector urges citizens to use Damini App to protect themselves from lightning...

Watch video: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks PM Modi, 'Arrest all of us'

Watch video: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks PM Modi, 'Arrest all of us'