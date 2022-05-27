Navi Mumbai: PMC chief inspects pre-monsoon preparation in all four wards

Photo: File/Screen grab

Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday along with other civic officials visited different areas in its jurisdiction to take stock of the pre-monsoon preparation and inspected nallahs and drainage in all four wards.

Amid the forecast of the early monsoon, the civic body had carried out pre-monsoon works in advance.

Earlier, civic chief Deshmukh had convened a joint meeting on the pre-monsoon preparation and subsequently, a joint committee of CIDCO and PCMC was formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar and inspection of all nallahs in the city was completed on May 18.

While talking to the media, the civic chief said that nallahs transferred from CIDCO are being cleaned on a war footing and the authorities have been instructed to speed up the work of cleaning before the monsoon arrives.

Immediately after the transfer of nallahs within the CIDCO boundary, work was started by completing a separate tender process for cleaning in all four wards.

More than 500 manpower and various machinery have been entrusted to finish the work in time.